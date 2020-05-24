Delhi: No Relaxation Given In Containment Zones; Govt Warns Of Action Against Violators

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday said that the government has barricaded the containment zones and no relaxation has been given in these areas. He said that if people follow the rules, coronavirus can be avoided and further added that if rules are not followed in any containment zone, then action will be taken against them.

"Whatever containment zones are there, we are barricading it and no relaxation from the government has been given in these zones. All people must follow three rules. First, put a face mask when getting out in public. Second, keep social distancing. The third is to sanitise hands again and again. If people follow these three things, coronavirus can be avoided. If rules are not followed in any containment zone, then action will be taken against them," the Minister said.

On the issue of increase in the number of containment zones in the national capital, he said, "Now more than 500 cases are coming, because of that the containment zones have increased. The doubling rate in Delhi is 13 days."

Furthermore, Jain said that institutions like the Central government, experts and ICMR can tell about this subject much better because there is a very thin line between the community spread and local speed. The Central government can give better information, he said.

COVID-19 cases cross 13,000 mark in Delhi

The novel coronavirus death toll in Delhi rose to 261 on Sunday, while the number of infections climbed to 13,418 with 508 new cases, the government said. A total of 6,540 patients have recovered, while 6,617 are undergoing treatment, according to a health bulletin.

The city has 86 containment zones. On Saturday, the number of coronavirus cases in the city was 12,910 and fatalities 231.

(with inputs from ANI)