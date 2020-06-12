Indian Railways Set To Provide Modified Coaches For COVID Care To States

The Indian Railways is set to provide COVID Care Centers to state authorities. Trains with a unit composition of 10 coaches, with patient capacity of 16 per coach have been furnished by the India Railways at stations across India. As per reports, Uttar Pradesh has finalised 24 stations for deployment, while Telangana has asked for coaches to be stationed in 3 locations - Secunderabad, Kachiguda and Adilabad.

READ: Jharkhand To Send 1500 Labourers In Special Train For Border Road Construction

Railways set to provide isolation coaches

"The Coaches can be used for very mild cases that can be clinically assigned to the Covid Care centers as per guidelines issued by MoHFW. These coaches can be used in areas where the state has exhausted the facilities and needs to augment capacities for isolation of both suspect and confirmed Covid cases. These facilities are part of the integrated COVID plan developed by MoHFW and NITi Ayog," an official release read. 10 coaches have been requested for Delhi.

READ: J&K: 3 Shramik Special Trains To Leave From Katra For MP, Chhattisgarh

Shramik trains

The Indian Railways has informed the state governments that it shall continue to provide Shramik Special train within 24 hours after the demand is received from the states. The Ministry of Railways has requested state governments to indicate their requirements about Shramik Special trains and see that projected demand for movement of residual persons by rail mode is well chalked out and determined.

"Indian Railways is committed to continue providing comfortable and safe movement of migrants through Shramik Special Trains as required by states," the Ministry said in a statement.

The Railways claimed that so far, the state-run transporter has run more than 4347 Shramik Special trains to ferry approximately 60 lakh persons to their destination states. The service was started on May 1, after weeks of nationwide media coverage of the dire conditions of out-of-job migrant workers walking back to their native towns as the coronavirus-induced lockdown battered livelihoods in cities.

READ: Over 22.18 Lakh Migrant Workers From UP Brought Back By 1,643 Shramik Trains: Officials

READ: Special Trains From Bangalore & Other Regions To Maintain Connectivity

(twitter.com/RailMinIndia)