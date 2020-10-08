Delhi's AQI Becomes 'poor'; Govt Halts Some Construction, Launches Anti-pollution Campaign

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'poor category' on Thursday morning according to the Central Pollution Control Board. In view of the increasing air pollution in the national capital, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-run Delhi government on Wednesday directed 6 construction and demolition sites to stop the work. In Delhi's Anand Vihar and Patparganj, the AQI (Air Quality Index) stood at 210 and 214 respectively. Delhi's Bawana area's air quality slipped into the "poor" quality after it recorded AQI 251.

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) on October 7 stated that the AQI will continue to deteriorate for the next three days and the magnitude of pollution will increase until October 10. AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.

Delhi: AAP takes steps to curb pollution as AQI shows poor air quality

From anti-smog guns to Pusa decomposer: Here's what the Delhi government is doing to curb pollution this year#DelhiFightsPollutionhttps://t.co/DRdny4p59T — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) October 8, 2020

The 6 construction and demolition sites that have been asked to stop the work due to increasing air pollution by the Delhi government are Netaji Municipal Construction Works, NBCC, Sarojini Municipal, Construction Works, NCCC, FICCI Auditorium, Construction work, CPWD in Kasturba Nagar, CRPF Head Quarters, CGO Complex and Tyagraj Nagar, CPWD. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that the government's first aim is to reduce the pollution which is caused due to dust. Over 39 cites have been identified where anti-smog guns will be used to curb the pollution level. Due to the burning of crop stubble in the neighbouring states, Delhi witnesses a spike in its pollution levels every year during winters.

Launching the anti-pollution campaign for a clean and green Delhi | LIVE https://t.co/A3AJOISyf3 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 5, 2020

In a recent tweet, AAP wrote that the Delhi government will also use Pusa decomposers to control the deteriorating AQI level. Rai also said that the government is running the anti-dust campaign from 5-15 October. Under this "water against pollution campaign, the Environment Department has formed over 14 teams that will continuously inspect different areas of Delhi.

(with ANI inputs)