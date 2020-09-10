Delhi's AQI Deteriorates To Moderate Category After Being Satisfactory For Several Weeks

As the COVID-19 induced lockdown in India had compelled the citizens to be under home arrest with a negligible amount of activities which was allowed only for essential services, it had reduced the air, water, and sound pollution substantially and had a positive impact on the air quality index (AQI).

Delhi which has been usually in the news every year for its alarming and health-threatening air pollution levels had witnessed a respite during lockdown with regards to pollution as the air quality improved substantially. However, with the resumption of almost all sectors and services, the AQI has started deteriorating again as the traffic on roads and industrial activities are again gaining momentum.

According to the latest estimates updated by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), Air quality in the national capital has deteriorated from satisfactory into the moderate category on Thursday morning after several weeks of cleaner air.

Image snip from SAFAR-India website

Stats on Thursday morning

The Particulate Matter (PM) PM10 (µgm-3) has been recorded on Thursday at 106, while PM2.5 (µgm-3) at 49. However, some other areas in Delhi also recorded air quality in the satisfactory category such as the area of Delhi University, Pusa Road, Lodhi Road IIT-Delhi and Ayanagar.

PM10 between 0 to 50 is considered good, while 50-100 is considered to be satisfactory. From 100 to 250 is considered to be moderate. Likewise, PM2.5 between 0 to 30 is considered good, between 30-60 is considered to be satisfactory while 60 to 90 is considered as moderately polluted.

Delhi's pollution crisis

The national capital has been known to have hazardous levels of air pollution with the AQI deteriorating beyond severe category. Delhi in November last year had recorded AQI levels as high as 708 when the government had directed all the children as well as aged citizens to stay at home and avoid travel while schools were shut in the wake of the alarming pollution levels in the national capital. The hazardous levels of pollution had left the city engulfed in a toxic grey haze of thick smog, affecting the visibility in the city.

AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'. An AQI above 500 falls in the 'severe plus' category.

