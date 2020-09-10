Northern Railways To Start Special Trains Connecting Delhi, Bengaluru, Amritsar, Dibrugarh

On Wednesday, the Northern Railways announced the operation of special trains starting September 12. The trains will connect Delhi, Bengaluru, Amritsar, and Dibrugarh. A statement by the Northern Railways said, “For the convenience of rail passengers, the Railways have decided to run special trains”.

Special trains to be operational from September 12

The statement also mentioned various train routes as it read, “The Bengaluru-New Delhi-Bengaluru air-conditioned (AC) Special train will run from Bengaluru on September 12 and from New Delhi from September 14. It will run in the path and timings of the Bengaluru-Hazrat Nizamuddin-Bengaluru Rajdhani Express. The Delhi-Alipurdwar-Delhi Special train is presently running up to Katihar. Railways have decided to run this train to/from Alipurdwar from September 12. The Dibrugarh-Amritsar-Dibrugarh weekly special train will run from September 15 from Dibrugarh while the Amritsar-Dibrugarh weekly special train will run from September 18”.

In a separate development few months back, Indian Railways converted some of its mobile coaches into isolation centres in a bid to provide additional quarantine centres on the fight against COVID-19 pandemic. The coaches were moved across the length and breadth of the country through the rail network to cater wherever there is a dearth of healthcare facilities.

On the demand of Delhi government, the Northern Railways has placed 503 isolation coaches across nine station in the national capital since June 17 to treat patients with very mild to mild symptoms. Not just this but the railways also helped migrant workers reach their homes and also has extended support to the poor by providing them with essential commodities.

(With inputs from ANI)