Delhi's AQI 'moderate', Likely To Deplete To 'poor' Category Over Next 3 Days: SAFAR

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) notified on Wednesday that the overall air quality in New Delhi was currently in the 'moderate' category. The Centre-run agency additionally triggered a warning saying that the air quality was likely to degrade to the 'poor' category in the coming three days due to an increase in emissions from farm fires. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has also taken up the initiative to actively monitor the Air Quality Index of Delhi and notify the same via his Twitter handle.

The Central Pollution Control Board notified on Wednesday that the air quality index (AQI) of the National Capital stood at 195. An AQI in the range of zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

26 Oct



AQI - 139 (0 to 50 - Good, 51 to 100 - Satisfactory, 101 to 200 - Moderate)

PM10 - 144 (0 to 50 - Good, 51 to 100 - Satisfactory, 101 to 250 - Moderate)

PM2.5 - 63 (0 to 30 - Good, 31 to 60 - Satisfactory, 61 to 90 - Moderate https://t.co/0VuZuDDrD5 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 26, 2021

Delhi AQI likely to deplete due to stubble burning

Delhi's minimum temperature is likely to experience a drop in temperature by almost 13 degrees owing to cold northwest winds coming from the Himalayas. Along with this government-run agencies told on Wednesday that an increase in stubble burning in the adjoining states of Haryana and Punjab would push Delhi's air quality to 'poor'. On Wednesday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a minimum temperature of 14.6 degrees Celsius which was notably two degrees below the normal count.

Stubble Burning in Haryana and Punjab

While informing that Delhi's air quality would deplete over the next five days to poor and further to the very poor zone, the concerned departments reasoned that this was because of the stubble burning. According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, the share of smoke from stubble burning in the adjacent states to the national capital’s pollution was likely to rise to 20 per cent on Wednesday and Delhi pollution level is likely to rise by PM2.5 pollution level. 329 crop residue burning fire points were observed in Punjab while, Haryana saw almost 175 and UP notified on 41 as of Tuesday, October 26.

