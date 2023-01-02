Delhi's AQI Reaches 301; National Capital's Air Quality In 'very Poor' Category

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 301 on Monday, placing it in the "very poor" category. In the vicinity of Delhi University, the AQI was 314 while at IIT Delhi, it was 176.

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) reported that Gurugram's National Capital Region had an AQI of 353, while Noida's AQI was at 351.

Health alert issued

Ministry of Earth Sciences has issued a health alert urging everyone to cut back on strenuous activity. According to the SAFAR app, people with heart disease, elderly people, and children should refrain from prolonged or strenuous activity.

Air Quality Index point between 0 and 100 is considered good; between 100 and 200 is considered moderate; between 200 and 300 is said to be poor; between 300 and 400 is considered very poor; and between 400 and 500 or above, it is severe.

IMD’s prediction

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist Dr Vijay Kumar Soni on Sunday said that Delhi’s AQI is expected to remain in the “poor category” for the next three days.

“In Delhi, the air quality reached the ‘severe’ category in the last few days. After December 30, there’s an improvement in the index number. Right now, the air quality is in the ‘poor’ category. We hope there won’t be much deterioration after that,” Soni said, reported ANI.

Soni further said the reason for the deterioration of air quality is the meteorological conditions which are generally not favourable during the winter.

“The wind speed is low and light winds blow during winter. Also as the temperature is low, mixing height is also low during the season. Combined with all the factors, the ventilation index comes down and that deteriorates the air quality,” he said.