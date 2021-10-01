Dengue Measures: Shopping Mall Fined After Larvae Found Breeding In Premises In MP's Indore

The administration in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 on the management of a shopping mall on Friday after officials found mosquito larvae breeding in the premises of the establishment, an official said.

During a regular inspection, officials of the health department found dengue mosquito larvae breeding in pots and other places of the mall near Regal Chowk, district Malaria Officer Daulat Patel said.

“We have imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the mall's management, and warned that if larvae are found again on the premises, stricter action will be taken," the official said.

At least 447 people have been infected with dengue in Indore district since January and one person has succumbed to the vector-borne disease, he added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)