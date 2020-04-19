Dharavi Reports 20 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Area Tally With 138 Cases And 11 Deaths

While Mumbai sees a sudden dip in cases after the BMC tweaked its COVID-19 testing criteria, the city's largest slum - Dharavi saw 20 new cases on Sunday, taking its tally to 138. While most cases were reported in previously affected areas, cases were also reported from new areas like 60 feet road, Dhorwada, Baba Masjid, Kunch Kurve Nagar. Dharavi has seen 11 deaths out of the city's 125 deaths.

BMC revises testing criteria

On Wednesday, BMC revised COVID-19 testing criteria, differing from the ICMR guidelines to 'avoid unnecessary testing of asymptomatic persons'. The new guidelines exclude asymptomatic high-risk persons from testing but quarantines them. Swabs will be taken only if the asymptomatic person develops symptoms within the 14 days of quarantine. Moreover, high-risk contacts may be tested on the between 5th & 14th day of quarantine after 'careful observation', states the BMC.

Dharavi screening begins

On April 11, the city's Municipal body - BMC started screening all 7.5 lakh residents of the area for COVID-19. The BMC has roped in a team of 150 doctors to help their workers in the process. Dharavi which is one of the listed hotspots in Mumbai, also had 10 Markaz attendees stay in the locality before leaving for Kerala. BMC has set up 438 containment zones throughout Mumbai since the rise in the number of cases.

Dharavi and COVID-19

After the first case was reported from Dharavi, BMC created several containment zones throughout the place, putting thousands of people under restrictions. With over 1 million people living in five square kilometer area, Dharavi is Mumbai's most densely populated area. Mumbai currently has 2509 cases and 125 deaths - as of Saturday.

The area's first fatality was a 56-year old male who succumbed to the pandemic before he could be treated. Since then the number of cases have increased rapidly in the area. BMC has currently set up several health camps inside the area and are monitoring high-risk patients. Currently, Maharashtra tops all states in India with 3651 cases and 211 deaths.

