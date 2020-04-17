Mumbai Sees Slight Dip In Cases, Reports 77 COVID-19 Cases And 5 Deaths In A Day

In a further dip in the number of Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, Mumbai on Friday has reported 77 new cases and 5 deaths. The city's civic body- BMC, stated that the 37 patients recovered in the past 24 hours. The city's tally currently stands at 2120 cases and 121 deaths, of Maharashtra's 3205 cases and 194 deaths.

Mumbai: 77 new cases

Mumbai under containment

BMC has set up 438 containment zones throughout Mumbai since the rise in the number of cases. With over 1 million people living in five square kilometer area, Dharavi is Mumbai's most densely populated area and has been under severe scrutiny. As Dharavi's case tally touches 101 with ten deaths, BMC has started screening all 7.5 lakh residents of Asia's biggest slum. Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope has stated that the growth rate of the virus is slowing in the state, which has now been echoed by the Centre too.

Maharashtra lockdown extended till April 30

Prior to PM Modi's announcement extending the lockdown till May 3, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, announced that lockdown will be extended in Maharashtra at least till April 30. Moreover, he added that while it is possible for the government to lift the lockdown in certain places, lockdown in major areas like Mumbai will continue and on a stricter level. He warned people to maintain social distancing to avoid another extension of the lockdown.

On March 14, the Thackeray government invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act declaring the Coronavirus as an epidemic - declaring all gyms, swimming pools, malls, theatres, pubs shut in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad till March 31 amid the rising cases of Coronavirus. The government also shut all educational institutions and postponed all exams, except the 10 & 12th board exams. With the railways shutting down its services on March 22 marking 'Janta Curfew', the Maharashtra government extended a state-wide curfew, stopping all transport services across districts.