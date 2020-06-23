COVID-19: Mumbai's Dharavi Reports 5 Cases In Last 24 Hours, Lowest Since April 5

Dharavi, once feared to be a potential Coronavirus epicenter in Mumbai, reported just five new cases of the viral infection on Tuesday, the lowest since April 5, cementing its label as a success story amid the pandemic. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Asia's largest slum now stands at 2189.

Centre lauds BMC

The Centre had praised the Mumbai civic body on Sunday for "actively" chasing the novel coronavirus in Dharavi, saying proactive measures reduced the growth rate of the infection in Asia's largest slum to 1.02% in June from 12% in April. The Union Health Ministry also lauded the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for ensuring a steep decline of daily COVID-19 cases in Dharavi from an average of 43 in May to 19 in the third week of June. The doubling rate also went up from 43 days in May and 78 days in June, the Centre said.

"Through a pre-emptive, proactive, and graded response policy, the Centre is taking several steps along with the states and Union territories for prevention, containment and management of COVID-19," the ministry said in a statement.

In this effort, various guidelines, advisories and treatment protocols have been developed and shared with the states to strengthen the collective response toward combating COVID-19, the statement said.

