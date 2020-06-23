Mumbai: K East Ward Emerges As Coronavirus Hotspot After Dharavi And Worli

Mumbai's K East Ward has emerged as a new coronavirus containment zone in the financial capital while the rate of COVID-19 infections plummeted in Dharavi and Worli to some extent. According to the ward wise data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the COVID related cases in Andheri and Jogeshwari area have seen a drastic rise. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country with 1,32,000 cases while Mumbai takes up over 66,000 of them.

New coronavirus hotspot

As of June 20, the number of cases in K East ward is 4,578 (2,085 discharged and 2228 active), whereas 3,846 (2,444 discharged and 1630 active) positive cases were reported from K west ward of Mumbai suburban.

With an overall growth of 1.96% in cases in the past week, BMC has tested 4,265 samples in the past 24 hours, taking the city's testing tally to 2,87,384. While the city's recovery rate is maintained at 50%, the test positivity rate is maintained at 22.71%. The BMC also reported that over 23.53 lakh houses were visited where 4.03 lakh senior citizens were checked for oxygen levels - of which 2048 were referred or treated for low oxygen levels.

Increase in containment zones

The BMC has increased its containment zones to 865, while over 5,784 buildings and chawls have been sealed and is self-managed by the society. While slums were initially where most cases were found, BMC claims that most cases were now found in housing societies. Recent BMC report shows Borivali as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 16 days, while Dharavi is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 76 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 36 days is higher than the national average of 17.4 days.

