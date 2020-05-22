Doctor's Association Opposes BMC's Direction Of Physical Exam Before COVID-19 Swab Test

The Association of Medical Consultants in Mumbai has opposed the BMC's circular directing private practitioners not to recommend COVID-19 swab tests to anyone without physical examination. The doctor's association has cited that the guidelines issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) nowhere mention that physical examination is a must before recommending COVID-19 swab test.

This comes after the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai had issued a circular stating that strict action may be taken against doctors who recommend swab testing to a person without physical examination. The Association of Medical Consultants has claimed that the BMC has stated that if a patient physically visits a clinic all the staff in the clinic and people in the vicinity become prone to the infection.

BMC takes over 80% of beds in private hospitals

With the number of Coronavirus cases continuing to rise in the financial capital of the country, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Chahal earlier announced that the BMC will take over 80% of beds in private hospitals. These beds will be used for COVID-19 and non-COVID patients by bifurcating it as per requirement. he decision is also expected to help in having a standard fee for COVID treatment. The BMC Commissioner had revealed on Sunday that the civic body shall soon increase the bed capacity for COVID-19 treatment to one lakh in Mumbai.

ICMR revises testing guidelines

In the revised guidelines issued, asymptomatic, direct and high-risk contacts of COVID-19 positive patients must be tested between 5-10 days of coming into contact. Amid the heavy movement of migrant labourers across the country via Shramik trains, buses and on-foot in some cases, ICMR has mandated symptomatic returnees to be tested within seven days. This was mentioned by the MHA while releasing guidelines on the returning migrants' quarantine. As the Centre reduced health briefings to four days a week, ICMR scientists have been absent from the press briefings - no reason has been given as such.

