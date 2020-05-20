Mumbai: Shiv Sena Councillor Protests Against BMC For Reopening Fish Shops In Mahim

In a shocking development, former Mumbai Mayor and Shiv Sena Councillor from Mahim, Milind Vaidya has staged a protest against the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as the Coronavirus cases in the area have been increasing at an alarming rate. Interestingly, the Shiv Sena Councillor has protested against the BMC run by his own party. The protest is in response to the BMC allowing to reopen the shops selling fish and seafood.

Reason for former Mayor's protest against his own party

Vaidya is of the opinion that the opening of fish shops will increase the spread of Coronavirus further in the already infected area. While speaking with media he said he had no other option but to protest as his advice of continuing the shutdown of fish selling shops, has been ignored by the BMC. The area of Mahim comes in close proximity to Dharavi which has been the hotspot in the city with maximum COVID-19 cases reported from the area.

"Last two months we have been fighting hard to make the lockdown effective and maintaining the social distancing protocol. But with the opening of the fish shops, people from Mahim and other adjoining areas have been flooding the area with social distancing going for a toss," said Vaidya while reiterating the reason for his protest.

COVID-19 in Mumbai

On May 19, Mumbai's COVID-19 tally surged to 22,563 after 1,411 novel coronavirus cases were detected on Tuesday. This includes 428 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 in different laboratories between May 14 to May 16. With 600 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered in Mumbai rose to 6,116. On the other hand, 43 deaths were reported on Tuesday propelling the city's death toll to 800. 32 of the deceased individuals had co-morbidities.

With the lockdown 4.0 in effect, the Maharashtra government has prohibited domestic and international air travel of passengers barring for medical and security purposes permitted by the MHA, Metro rail services, all educational institutions, hotels, restaurants, and other hospitality services except for those housing frontline workers, cinema halls, swimming pools, shopping malls, gyms, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums and all kind of gatherings. Furthermore, the movement of people between 7 pm and 7 am except for essential services is not allowed.

