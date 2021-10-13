Durga Puja 2021: Popular Puja Pandals In Delhi That Witness Throng Of Devotees

Known for its lively pomp and show, the auspicious festival of Durga Puja is celebrated with great zeal across the country. Predominantly celebrated in West Bengal, several major cities also witness devotees organizing spectacular Puja pandals attracting large crowds to offer their prayers. This year, many came forward with themed Puja pandals that grabbed eyeballs across the nation such as Burj Khalifa, Bollywood and more.

While Kolkata is at their top game with their impressive Durga Puja pandals, Delhi is not far behind with popular pandals witnessing the throng of devotees gathering to take a look. Here is a list of some of the most popular Durga Puja pandals attracting a major crowd.

1. New Delhi Kali Bari

Deemed as one of the oldest places, dating back to 1925, celebrating the auspicious festival in the authentic traditional feels with ekchalar thakur and sholar kaaj, it is also called Dakshin Delhi Kali Bari. It is also known for having the Durga idol in Daker Saaj. It is said that artisans from Kolkata are brought to build the Durga Puja pandals.

2. CR PARK

One of the most popular parts of the city to soak in the festivity vibes is at CR Park with the festival being celebrated with unique pandals, food stalls, and fairs during Durga puja. Another popular location here to visit is the Chittaranjan Das Park. Owing to the prevailing situations of the pandemic, the devotees are advised to visit the temples in a straight line rather than the previous tradition of roaming around freely to enjoy the celebration.

3. Durgotsav, GK II

The location is known for its beautiful and organic decor adding to the liveliness of the festival. Celebrating for over 21 years, the committee has come up with the theme of Kumari Mahotsav 'save the girl child' for this year.

4. Kashmiri Gate

Dating back to a century, Kashmiri Gate is the oldest pandal of the capital city which is known for following the traditional rituals of the festival. Rituals like Sindur Khela and Dhunuchi Naach are carried out with great zest. The idol of the goddess is donned in gold and silver.

5. Matri Mandir Samity

Devotees get to witness an ancient style Puja pandal with the temple adorned by idols of Maa Kali, Lord Shiva and Lakshmi Narayan. The location is also known for offering a calm and serene ambience for the visitors.

