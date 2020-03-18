One More Coronavirus Confirmation In Noida; Man Who Had Been To Indonesia Tests Positive

On Wednesday a person with a travel history to Indonesia tested positive for the Coronavirus in Noida. This is the fourth positive case of coronavirus from Noida. According to reports, he is a resident of Sector 41 in Noida. Of the three people who had tested positive earlier, two of them were residents of Noida's Sector 78 and Sector 100. With this, the total number of Coronavirus cases has risen to 148 in India. A woman died in Maharashtra on Tuesday, taking the total number of deaths in India to three.

The person has a travel history to Indonesia

Chief Medical Officer, Gautam Buddh Nagar: A person, with a travel history to Indonesia, has tested positive for #Coronavirus. This is the fourth positive case of Coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar. pic.twitter.com/8tzTqhwAu3 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 18, 2020

The Coronavirus or COVID-19 has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation. States across the country have shut down all schools, colleges, gyms, night clubs and spas until March 31. The global death toll due to the coronavirus outbreak has touched 7,800, with China and Italy contributing maximum to the number of deaths.