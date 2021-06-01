From Godrej To Adani, List Of Firms Shortlisted For Mumbai's CSMT Redevelopment Project

Adani Railway Transport, GMR Enterprises, Godrej Properties, and Oberoi Realty are the key players shortlisted for Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) redevelopment project.

Other corporates that have shown interest in the project include ISQ Asia Infrastructure Investments, Kalpataru Power Transmission, Anchorage Infrastructure Investments Holdings, Brookfield Infrastructure Fund IV, Moribus Holdings and Keystone Realtors.

So far Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Limited (IRSDC) has shortlisted nine bidders for redeveloping the CSMT into a ‘City Centre Rail Mall'.

"The bidders were shortlisted by IRSDC after evaluation of the RFQ (Request for Quotation) applications", as per the official release. As the next step, a Request for Proposal (RFP) will be called by IRSDC from all shortlisted bidders.

IRSDC in a statement said the proposed project generated maximum interest and applications from industry players when compared to other projects like Delhi Airport, Mumbai Airport, Navi Mumbai Airport, Goa Airport, Jewar Airport and other airports at Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Guwahati, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram or railway stations.

CSMT railway station redevelopment project

The CSTM redevelopment project includes features such as segregation of arrival and departure, development of handicap-friendly stations, improved passenger services and energy-efficient buildings among others. The project aims to provide multiple access points for easy commute and a direct link to the suburban railway, harbour line, metro rail and commercial redevelopment. The heritage site will also be restored to its 1930s levels.

The project will also permit up to 2.54 lakh sqm of Built-up Area for commercial development. The redevelopment cost of the station including the cost of financing and contingency etc. is Rs. 1642 crore.

"The CSMT railway station will function like a city centre rail mall where in addition to a passenger's transportation needs, her daily needs will also be fulfilled, like retail, F&B, entertainment, souvenir shopping. The aim is that all daily needs are catered to by visiting the railway station thus avoiding unnecessary travel within the city," according to IRSDC statement.

On January 15, 2021, IRSDC opened the RFQ applications of CSMT Railway station and received an overwhelming response from 10 developers despite the current COVID-19 scenario and nine applications are qualified for the next stage.

The project also extended the O&M period of railway stations for providing better passenger services and amenities.

