GJM Prez Binoy Tamang Appreciates Mamata Banerjee's Stand Of Not Opening Tea Gardens In WB

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha president Binoy Tamang urged the Central Government to withdraw the order of opening of tea gardens in Darjeeling under the essential services on Tuesday. The Central Government had written to West Bengal Government to open the tea gardens of Darjeeling, Terai and Dooars.

However, the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while addressing a press conference from the state secretariat Nabanna on Monday, said that the opening of tea gardens is a state subject and the state will decide after talking to all stakeholders. Supporting the Bengal Government, Binoy Tamang stated that they endorse the stand taken by Mamata Banerjee of not opening the tea gardens in North Bengal.

"Thank You Ms Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal on your stand of closing the Tea gardens. A stand by Gorkha Janmukti Morcha was endorsed by Ms Mamta Banerjee and the Govt of West Bengal", stated Binoy Tamang.

The letter also stated that GJM demands immediate withdrawal of the order of opening of tea gardens issued on 24th March by the BJP Government at the Centre.

"Today, I along with the entire tea garden workers from GTA region would like to thank Ms Mamata Banerjee, Hon’ble Chief Minister of West Bengal for standing up for tea garden workers by keeping the tea gardens closed in the whole of Bengal", said Tamang who also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw the order for the betterment of the tea workers.

Showers praises on Mamata Banerjee

Appreciating the stand of Bengal CM, the president of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha was all praises for the CM. He stated that even when the Central Government had issued a notice regarding the opening of the tea gardens with 50 per cent workers on 24th March, the Bengal Govt has not opened it citing health security of the workers in North Bengal.

The GJM also demanded that the BJP Government at the centre withdraws the order of the 4th Addendum to the Consolidated Guidelines annexed to the Ministry of Home Affairs Order No.40-3/2020-(DM-I)A dated 24.03.2020. The withdrawal of the order would not only for the tea garden workers in West Bengal but even for the Assam Tea Garden workers, stated the letter.

"I would like to appeal to Sarbananda Sonowal, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Assam, Home Secretary, Govt of India, Raju Bista, John Barla, Bimal Gurung, Maan Ghissing, Manoj Dewan, all other BJP leaders in the hills must all come together to demand the withdrawal of this order to the senior ministers of the BJP Government" also urged the GJM president.

