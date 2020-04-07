WB Governor Now Appeals To CM Mamata Banerjee To Mirror Centre's 30% Pay Cut For Covid

Following the Centre's decision to cut 30 percent salary of all MPs for one year to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday appealed to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, state ministers and MLAs to take a similar approach for a year to aid the government's efforts to tide over the crisis. The President, Vice President, governors of states have also voluntarily decided to take a pay cut as a social responsibility.

PM, MPs, Union Ministers @narendramodi take 30% pay cut for a year to Covid-19 efforts.



President, VP and Governors also take 30% pay cut for a year.



APPEAL MLAs and Ministers in WEST BENGAL @MamataOfficial to take 30% pay cut for a year to boost govt’s Covid-19 efforts. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) April 7, 2020

Meanwhile, Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan also complimented his counterparts in other states for voluntarily accepting a 30 percent cut in their salaries and allowances in the fight against coronavirus. Talking to the PTI over the phone, Khan referred to the announcement in this regard made by the Centre on Monday and said he had already written to President Ram Nath Kovind, asking him to reduce his salary and allowances by 30 percent.

30% salary cut for one year

In an unprecedented move, the Central Government on Monday decided to slash salaries of Members of Parliament and Union Cabinet Ministers by 30% for one year amid the novel Coronavirus hit to the country. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar informed that the Union Cabinet has approved an Ordinance amending the salary, allowances and pension of Members of Parliament Act, 1954 reducing allowances and pension by 30% w.e.f. April 1 for a year.

The money saved by the public exchequer will be used in the government's fight against the COVID-19 oubreak and the subsequent fallout on the economy. "The President, Vice President, Governors of States have voluntarily decided to take a pay cut as a social responsibility. The money will go to the Consolidated Fund of India," Prakash Javadekar said.

