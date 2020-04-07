The Debate
WB Governor Now Appeals To CM Mamata Banerjee To Mirror Centre's 30% Pay Cut For Covid

General News

WB governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday appealed to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, state ministers and MLAs to take a similar 30% pay cut

Written By Navashree Nandini | Mumbai | Updated On:
COVID-19

Following the Centre's decision to cut 30 percent salary of all MPs for one year to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday appealed to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, state ministers and MLAs to take a similar approach for a year to aid the government's efforts to tide over the crisis. The President, Vice President, governors of states have also voluntarily decided to take a pay cut as a social responsibility.

READ | 'UP won't be able to lift lockdown even if single Covid case remains': Yogi's official

READ | Kejriwal govt's big step: 1 lakh random COVID-19 tests to be conducted in Delhi hotspots

Meanwhile, Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan also complimented his counterparts in other states for voluntarily accepting a 30 percent cut in their salaries and allowances in the fight against coronavirus. Talking to the PTI over the phone, Khan referred to the announcement in this regard made by the Centre on Monday and said he had already written to President Ram Nath Kovind, asking him to reduce his salary and allowances by 30 percent.

READ | Congress welcomes Centre's '30% salary cut for MPs'; but adds 'scrap Central Vista too'

30% salary cut for one year

In an unprecedented move, the Central Government on Monday decided to slash salaries of Members of Parliament and Union Cabinet Ministers by 30% for one year amid the novel Coronavirus hit to the country. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar informed that the Union Cabinet has approved an Ordinance amending the salary, allowances and pension of Members of Parliament Act, 1954 reducing allowances and pension by 30% w.e.f. April 1 for a year.

The money saved by the public exchequer will be used in the government's fight against the COVID-19 oubreak and the subsequent fallout on the economy. "The President, Vice President, Governors of States have voluntarily decided to take a pay cut as a social responsibility. The money will go to the Consolidated Fund of India," Prakash Javadekar said.

READ | BIG: MPs, Cabinet Mins' salaries cut by 30% for one year; Prez, VP, Guvs volunteer too

First Published:
