Goa: Abandoned By Husband, British Woman Attempts Suicide At Baga Beach

A British woman in her mid-fifties was rescued by the lifeguards at the Baga beach while she was attempting to commit suicide by drowning. When lifeguards approached the lady, she went deep into the sea and refused to accept any help, police said. One of the lifeguards pulled her out of the seawater even as she insisted she wanted to end her life.

Refused lifeguard's help

According to a statement by Drishti Lifeguards, on Friday afternoon at around 02:30, the lifeguard on duty Sanjay spotted a woman running into the waters and heading deep into the sea. Lifeguard Sanjay gave a call to the tower for backup and dove into the waters to retrieve the woman.

"He reached the lady and attempted to secure her to the rescue tube but she refused and stated that she wanted to end her life," the statement read. The lifeguard managed to calm her down and brought her back to the shore.

Upon questioning, it came to light that she had travelled to Goa with her husband on a holiday, but her husband abandoned her and took all their travel documents with him. The woman is now with Goa police and further investigation is underway.

(With ANI inputs)

