Bhubaneswar: 'Drowning' Fishing Cat Rescued By People Wins The Internet; Watch Video

A video has surfaced on the internet which shows a group of people trying to save a fishing cat that had fallen into a water body. It was shared by Indian Forest Services officer, Susanta Nanda, from the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, Odisha where a group of officials are trying to save a fishing cat that had fallen into a water body near an under the constructed bridge.

READ: Assam: Braving Angry Mother Elephant, Locals Rescue Calf Stuck Between Rocks

Rescue of a fishing cat from an under constructed bridge by FD officials on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar. Crowd making it stressful & difficult.

It has become rare. Gone are the days when I used to see the in plenty in our village. Curiosity of crowds is understandable🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/RFzfGn4uQC — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) February 5, 2020

Workers rescue fishing cat

He shared the video with a caption. Through the video, it can be seen that the cat stuck in the water and the people around pulley downs an iron board for the fishing cat to hop on. When the cat hops on the board, the workers pull it out and save its life. The video has managed to garner 1k views and 99 likes.

READ: Forest Officials Use Archimedes' Principle To Rescue Stranded Elephant, See Pics

Netizens praised for saving the elephant

In a heartwarming incident, the forest officials in Jharkhand are being lauded for applying a scientific principle in real life to rescue a stranded elephant. The incident took place in the early hours of January 28 when the elephant accidentally fell into a well in Jharkhand's Gumla district. The incident occurred in Amliya toli village where the local villagers came across the distressed elephant and informed the forest department for help.

According to the reports, the forest officials immediately rushed to the spot to rescue the distressed elephant at around 7 am on Tuesday. The rescue operation lasted for three hours during which time officials pumped water into the well so the mammal could float up. The well was filled with water using three motorised pumps and a ramp dugout for the elephant to climb out.

READ: Jharkhand: Forest Department Officials Rescue Elephant From Well

READ: Albino Elephant Calf Rescued After Being Trapped In Snare For Four Days