Gujarat Boy Creates Sketch Of PM Modi, US President Trump Depicting Their 'camaraderie'

Ahead of US President Donald Trump's two-day maiden visit to India, a 14-year old boy Mahir Patel from Vadodara in Gujarat has made a sketch of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump.

The artist took 30 hours to complete the sketch which would be presented to Trump by Shalini Agrawal, District Collector of Vadodara, on behalf of the boy. During Trump's visit to Ahmedabad, the sketch would be handed over to him.

Talking to news agency ANI, Mahir said, " I have made a sketch of US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I have depicted the chemistry and friendship between the two leaders in the sketch. I want to welcome the US President in a different way and gift the sketch to him".

The boy is in the eighth standard and has been passionate about art since he was five years old. He has not undergone any art training and has been learning to sketch by watching youtube videos.

MADE SKETCHES OF MOTHER TERESA AND ROBERT DOWNEY

Earlier, the boy has also sketched various famous personalities. He also has made sketches of Mother Teresa and Robert Downey.

Trump's visit

To begin with, Donald Trump will be received at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport by PM Modi himself amid a tri-services guard of honour and cultural presentation by students on the tarmac. Thereafter, he is expected to visit the Sabarmati Ashram along with the PM. Along the entire road route that would be taken by the Trump couple from Airport to the Sabarmati Ashram and then to the Motera stadium, huge crowds would line the road, amid showcasing of Indian culture through dance and folk forms. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will be joining US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump during their visit to India next week.

Image Credits: ANI