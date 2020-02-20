Motera Stadium To Host Namaste Trump Shindig; Here Are Some Lesser Known Facts

As Donald Trump will make his first official visit to India, he along with his wife, Melania Trump will be visiting the state of Gujarat as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will personally receive them from the airport. PM Narendra Modi, along with the US President and his wife will then head to the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, also known as Sardar Patel Stadium, that will host the Namaste Trump shindig.

The Motera stadium that will host Trump’s coming will also be inaugurated on the same day. The stadium which is said to have more seats, more pitches, and more dressing rooms is all set to become the world’s largest cricket stadium. And after Namaste Trump summit to the stadium, the course of action will only shift to cricket. Here’s taking a look a few unknown facts about Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Also read | 'Can't-Wait To Play': Rohit Sharma Delighted After Seeing The 'Amazing' Motera Stadium

Lesser known facts about the Motera stadium

1. As per reports, the Motera stadium has been in the works for over five years. The new stadium has come up in place of the previous one. And it will be called as the Sardar Patel Stadium.

2. It is also reported that the new stadium will have a seating arrangement of around 1,10,000 spectators and this will be twice as many as the previous stadium. The Motera stadium is also known to have the largest venue in terms of seating capacity, outgrowing to Australia’s Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), which has a capacity of around 100,000 seats.

3. The stadium is designed by Populous. It is the same firm that built the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia.

Also read | Security Upped Before Trump's Motera Stadium Visit; Ahmedabad Beautification 'permanent'

4. The transport at the Motera stadium will have up to 3,000 cars and 10,000 two-wheelers parking space. And in terms of the traffic, the stadium will have multi-level access for vehicles.

5. The Motera stadium is also said to have 11 different pitches which are built from three different soils.

6. It is also reported that the stadium will have 76 corporate boxes, four dressing rooms and an Olympic-size swimming pool in the complex.

Also read | Hardik Pandya Impressed With The Massive Motera Stadium; Defines It In One Word

Also read | From '1/6th' To 'Yeah Right!': Michael Vaughan Compares Motera To Headingley; Gets Slammed

Image courtesy: BCCI Twitter