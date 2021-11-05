Gujarat: Massive Fire At The Paper Mill In Vapi, No Injuries Reported Yet

A major fire broke out at a paper mill in Gujarat's Vapi on Thursday night and the fire continues to rage as the firefighters are unable to bring it under control. As per the fire department, at least 20 fire tenders have been sent to the spot to control the fire. As per the reports, there has been no loss of life yet.

The fire at the paper mill has been continuously burning for about four and a half hours, said fire officer of Vapi Ankit Lauthe. He said while talking to ANI early on Friday morning, “Fire is still not under control, cannot say how long it will take. Papermill has been burning for about four and a half hours. About 20 fire tenders are here." The fire department further said that the cause of the fire is still unknown and expect the fire to continue till 6:30-7 am on Saturday.

Deadly fire kills a family of four in Uttar Pradesh

After the fire broke out in the house, four members of a family died on Thursday morning. The police informed about the incident and said that a short circuit was one of the most possible causes of the fire. found to be the possible cause of the fire. Aslam Ali (75), his wife Shakeela Begum (70) and their two granddaughters Taskia (12) and Alvira (10), were on the third floor when the incident happened, said Superintendent of Police (SP), Dr Anil Kumar. He further added that the locals spotted the fire on the floor at around 4 am. After being alerted by the locals, the family members who lived on other floors of the four-story building rushed to save the trapped, but the fire had spread beyond their control.

The officer said that it took time for the fire tenders to arrive as the residence was in a very secluded area and the roads were too narrow. As the fire tenders were on the way, the locals tried to help but could only do as much. As per the officials, Aslam, Shakeela Begum and Taskia died on the spot, and Alvira was referred to a trauma centre in Varanasi where she succumbed later.

(with ANI inputs)