Gujarat: Rajkot School Flouts Lockdown, Allows 100 Students To Collect Exam Results

Flouting nationwide extended lockdown, a school in Rajkot's Pardi area opened on Friday allowing 100 students to collect their exam results, according to ANI. The Zilla Panchayat Samiti Chairman K D Padariya stated that investigation is underway and the person responsible will be punished. Currently, Gujarat's COVID-19 tally stands at 4721 with 236 deaths.

Gujarat: A school in Rajkot's Pardi area opened today and around 100 students attended the school to take their test results amid #COVID19 lockdown. K D Padariya, Chairman Zilla Panchayat Samiti, Rajkot says, "Investigation is underway&person responsible will be punished". pic.twitter.com/DRJ2ihlyUu — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2020

On May 1- Gujarat's foundation day, the state witnessed a sharp increase with 362 new cases and 22 new deaths. The state ranks second-highest in number of COVID cases, behind Maharashtra - which leads with 11506 cases. Most of Gujarat's cases have been in its capital - Ahmedabad.

While Gujarat has stated that it has a testing capacity of 3150 per day, the state has seen a steep increase in the number of cases inspite of extended lockdown. Reports state that as compared to lockdown 1 (March 25 to April 15), lockdown 2 (April 15 to May 3) witnessed 5.7 times more number of cases. In comparison to pre-lockdown times, the number of cases is 19 times higher, as per reports.

India's lockdown extended

On Friday, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notification extending the nationwide lockdown by 2 weeks from May 4. The notification states the considerable relaxations in districts falling in green and orange zones allowed by MHA, will continue to remain in place. The Union Health Ministry has divided districts across the nation as red (classified based on total active cases, doubling rate, the extent of testing and surveillance) - 130 districts, orange (those neither in green or red zones) - 284 districts and green zones (Zero cases for past 21 days) - 319 districts. Restrictions too have been lifted accordingly. Currently, India has 37336 cases with 1218 deaths.

