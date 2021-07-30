Gujarat: Video Showing Ants On COVID-19 Patient's Face Go Viral; Probe Ordered

A shocking video showing ants crawling on the face of a paralysed COVID-19 patient at a well-known Gujarat government-run hospital has surfaced on social media platforms, promoting the hospital's administration to order an inquiry on Friday. This video was shot a few days back by the family member of the patient, who is also suffering from paralysis and is currently receiving treatment in the ICU of Sir Sayajirao General (SSG) Hospital at Vadodara.

Reacting to the video showing ant on COVID patient's face, the administration of Sir Sayajirao General Hospital has assured of action of any lapse is established on part of staffers. Superintendent Dr Ranjan Aiyer of the hospital said, "We have ordered an enquiry on the matter. We'll take necessary steps after investigating the matter."

"All the staff have been given strict instructions to maintain high standards of hygiene and also remain alert in attending patients. The spillage of food from the pipe might have attracted the ants. "I have also ordered an inquiry into the incident and action will be taken if any lapses are found," said Dr Aiyer.

Gujarat | A video has surfaced in which ants were seen crawling on the face of paralysed COVID patient in ICU of Sir Sayajirao General Hospital in Vadodara



"We've ordered an enquiry on the matter. We'll take necessary steps after investigating the matter," says Superintendent pic.twitter.com/HLhLvwVRQp — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2021

In the 5-minute long viral video clip, the patient in her 50s can be seen lying on an ICU bed and being fed through a tube and responding only by shaking her head when relatives ask her if she wants something. After spotting ants coming out from the corner of her swollen mouth, the person shooting the video can be heard complaining to a nurse. However, in return, the nurse tells him that due care was taken by the on-duty staff and the patient's mouth was also cleaned during the previous night.

