Gurugram & Faridabad To Re-open Shopping Malls From July 1; Haryana Govt Issues SOP

The Haryana Government issued an order on Sunday allowing shopping malls to re-open in Gurugram and Faridabad from July 1. According to the detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the administration, shopping malls in the two districts will be allowed to re-open keeping in mind public health measures and social distancing protocols.

According to the SOP, all visitors and staff have to mandatorily wear face covers/masks at all times within the premises of the shopping malls at all times. Hand hygiene, as well as thermal scanning of each visitor, will be carried out at the entry point of the mall. Persons above the age of 65 years, below the age of 10 years, persons with co-morbidities and pregnant women shall not be allowed to visit shopping malls.

When it comes to maintaining hygiene and safety standards inside the mall premises, the administration has been asked to ensure deep cleaning of all washrooms at regular intervals. Apart from this, cleaning and regular disinfection [using 1% sodium hypochlorite) of frequently touched surfaces (doorknobs, elevator buttons, handrails, benches, washroom fixtures, etc,) also need to be done regularly, including in all malls common areas, inside shops, elevators, escalators, etc.

While retail shops and food courts are allowed to re-open, cinema halls will continue to remain closed. All shops, stalls, cafeteria, etc., outside and within the premises of shopping malls shall follow social distancing norms at all times. In food courts and restaurants, capacity needs to be permitted and over-crowding needs to be prevented.

The malls will only be allowed to reopen from 09:00 AM to 08:00 PM so as to ensure the compliance of Night Curfew between 09:00 PM to 05:00 AM issued by the state government.

