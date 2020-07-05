Assam: Govt Eases Restrictions After A Week Of Strict Lockdown Amid COVID Crisis

After the highest ever spike in the state as well as the Kamrup Metropolitan district, the State government has partially modified the relaxations announced for next week. The city witnessed a record of 777 positive cases on Saturday.

The relaxation comes after a week of strict lockdown imposed in the city after the community spread of Covid-19. For the last one week, even grocery store remained closed in the city barring medical stores and selected fuel stations, all businesses remained closed.

However, now with partial modification of a government notification (ASDMA.20/2020/ 83 dated 4th July, 2020) certain activities in the city are being allowed for a week. As per the new order, in strict observance of all measures required under the Covid-19 protocol, the freshly exempted businesses can operate in the city.

Now, all stand-alone grocery shops have been allowed to operate between 11 AM and 4 PM from Monday to Friday. The shopkeepers as well as customers will have to wear masks, hand gloves, and maintain social distancing norms. Responsibility of maintenance of social distancing will be on the shop owner. If any shopkeeper fails to do so, his or her shop will be sealed by the district administration.

Keeping in view the panic buying trend among the people and the black marketers taking advantage of the same, it has also been made mandatory for shops to maintain a proper price chart as well as prevent an artificial shortage.

Meanwhile, the distributors and stockists of grocery items can only replenish stocks of retailers on Sunday and Tuesday. A six hour window from 12 noon to 6 in the evening has been set for the same.

Fruits and vegetables can be delivered to home. House to house vending has also been allowed between 8am to 2pm, strictly on Monday and Wednesday only. However, no roadside vending of any fruit, vegetable, fish etc has been allowed.

"All grocery shops are allowed for the reason that people do not go out of their areas. They must use neighborhood grocery shops only. We are allowing grocery shops but not allowing people to go out in cars without passes," said Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna.

