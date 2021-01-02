H5N8 Virus Detected In Indore, Officials Launch Drive To Trace Suspected Individuals

Two days after Avian Flu was reported in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, authorities in Madhya Pradesh have been alerted as carcasses of nearly 50 crows were found in Indore. It has been speculated that the crows had been infected with the H5N8 virus. Officials have launched a drive in Indore to identify those with the suspected flu symptoms.

"Nearly fifty crows were found dead on the campus of Daly College on Tuesday. Some of the carcasses were sent for tests to Bhopal. They were found to be carrying the H5N8 virus," Indore Chief Medical and Health Officer Poornima Gadaria told PTI.

The Chief Medical and Health Officer has also said that a survey is being conducted in the city to trace those who have been suspected to contract the virus. Authorities are checking for individuals experiencing cold, cough and fever symptoms in a radius of five kilometres of the Daly College and suspected patients' swab samples will be tested.

Pramod Sharma, deputy director of Indore veterinary service, said that on Friday 20 more crows were found dead on Daly College's premises, taking the total number to 70.

Avian Flu hits Jhalawar

Jhalawar's district administration has confirmed that the Rajasthan district has been hit by the Avian Flu as nearly 50 crows within a kilometre dropped dead on Thursday. The flu has forced authorities to impose Section 144 in the area while a Rapid Response Team has also been deployed to tackle the situation. Death of crows has also been reported from Jodhpur as well, according to reports.

The district administration informed that if the flu is found to have infected poultry in chicken farms, all the chickens will have to be culled and suitable compensation would be given to the owners. The case is being inspected by a joint team of Forest Department and Animal Husbandry Department.

Similar reports have been emerging from the United Kingdom as well where the Avian Flu has been observed in poultry birds. The Animal and Plant Health Agency in the UK has confirmed three outbreaks of H5N8 bird flu this week in East Devon and Norfolk. The cases in Devon were found in backyard poultry and the other two outbreaks in Norfolk were found at a duck farm and in a captive (non-poultry) bird. Surveillance zones have been declared around the outbreaks. The latest outbreaks follow ramped up biosecurity protocols announced earlier in December.

What is Avian Flu?

Avian influenza is the disease caused by infection from avian birds - Type A viruses. The viruses are common amongst aquatic birds worldwide and domestic poultry including certain animal species are extremely susceptible to the virus. Avian flu does not normally infect humans. However, sporadic infections with avian flu viruses have been reported in the past. The virus was first detected in 1996 in a Chinese goose and the first case of human infection was reported in 1997 in Hong Kong. Since then, cases of Avian Flu have been reported in more than 50 countries across Asia, Africa, Europe and the Middle East.

