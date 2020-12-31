Rajasthan: Avian Flu Hits Jhalawar District As Nearly 50 Crows Drop Dead, Sec 144 Imposed

Jhalawar's district administration has confirmed that the Rajasthan district has been hit by the Avian Flu as nearly 50 crows within a kilometre dropped dead on Thursday. The flu has forced authorities to impose Section 144 in the area while a Rapid Response Team has also been deployed to tackle the situation. Death of crows has also been reported from Jodhpur as well, according to reports.

"Section 144 has been imposed in the affected area in Radi. A Rapid Response Team has been constituted to collect samples from poultry farms and shops," ANI quoted Jhalawar's Collector Ngikya Gohain.

The district administration has informed that if the flu is found to have infected poultry in chicken farms, all the chickens will have to be culled and suitable compensation would be given to the owners. The case is being inspected by a joint team of Forest Department and Animal Husbandry Department.

"Samples are being sent to the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal for examination. According to a report, avian influenza disease has been confirmed," the district magistrate said on Thursday.

What is Avian Flu?

Avian influenza is the disease caused by infection from avian birds - Type A viruses. The viruses are common amongst aquatic birds worldwide and domestic poultry including certain animal species are extremely susceptible to the virus. Avian flu does not normally infect humans. However, sporadic infections with avian flu viruses have been reported in the past. The virus was first detected in 1996 in a Chinese goose and the first case of human infection was reported in 1997 in Hong Kong. Since then, cases of Avian Flu have been reported in more than 50 countries across Asia, Africa, Europe and the Middle East.

