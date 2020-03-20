Haryana Govt Invokes Section 144 Across State To Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus

The Government of Haryana, on Friday, has invoked Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, restricting the assembly of five or more persons in wake of Coronavirus pandemic. The State Government ordered all District Magistrates/Police Commissioners to invoke section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in their respective Districts/jurisdiction, thus barring the assembly of five persons in a public place.

The decision comes shortly after Haryana reported 17 positive cases for COVID-19.

The Haryana government on Wednesday cancelled annual examinations for Classes 1 to 8 in all government and private schools till March 31, officials said on Wednesday. The Haryana School Education Department has the decision as a measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus, they said.

Haryana Govt shuts schools, malls till Mar 31

In view of the rapid spread of the novel Coronavirus, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on March 16, announced that the cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools, schools and nightclubs across the state will remain closed till month-end. He also mentioned that examination in the schools will take place as scheduled.

Anil Vij further said a ban has also been imposed on holding political, cultural and social gatherings or sports events that attract a crowd of more than 200 people with immediate effect.

In his tweet, Vij said, "Cinema halls, schools (excluding examinations), gyms, swimming pools, nightclubs will remain closed till March 31. Apart from this, the gathering of more than 200 people in social, political, cultural, educational, sports competitions and family events has been banned."

