Haryana Govt Warns Markaz Attendees To Disclose Info; Sets Deadline For Taking Action

Following a major health scare that happened after several COVID-19 positive cases emerged from an event held in Nizamuddin Markaz, the Haryana government has set deadline for Tablighi Jamaat attendees to disclose their information. Home minister Anil Vij said that the attendees are advised to disclose the information till 5 pm on April 8, following which strict action will be taken against them.

So far, 40 Tablighi Jamaat attendees have been reported positive in Haryana and 1526 are traced in the state. Earlier, 107 foreign nationals Markaz attendees were booked in Haryana. The Haryana police had registered 5 FIRs against the foreign nationals who had attended Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin. The FIRs is registered under section 14 of the foreign national act.

Meanwhile, over 76 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in Haryana so far, said the state's Health Department on Sunday.

Earlier, Himachal Pradesh's Director General of Police (DGP) S R Mardi, on Sunday, warned all Tablighi Jamaat attendees that 'murder and Attempt to murder charge' will be slapped on them if they fail to voluntarily inform the police. He gave all attendees a deadline till 5 PM this evening to inform their whereabouts to the police. Himachal Pradesh had traced and quarantined 204 Markaz attendees till Friday.

What is the Nizamuddin COVID-19 scare?

On Monday, sources reported that a religious programme was organised at Tablighi Jamaat's headquarters Markaz Nizamuddin mosque between 13-15 March which had over 3400 attendees from Malaysia, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and Kyrgyzstan and from several states in India. After attending the meeting, prior to the nationwide lockdown, 1500 of these attendees returned to several parts of the country, possibly spreading the COVID-19 virus. The mosque has claimed that while they were letting small groups of attendees leave from the venue prior to the Janta Curfew, several were stuck in the area owing to the nationwide lockdown. All 2631 occupants have been evacuated and the building has been sanitised. The Delhi Crime Branch which has booked the Markaz chief Maulana Saad for violating lockdown is currently searching for him by raiding possible hideouts.

Markaz attendees throughout India

The Health Ministry stated that 1032 attendees have tested positive till date - which amounts to over 30% of all positive cases in India. Overall 3400 people had attended the event - Tamil Nadu: 1500 - 110 have tested positive, rest in quarantine; Gujarat: 1500 attendees - tracing ongoing (29 attendees tested negative); Telangana - 1100, 65 are being traced; 6 have died, 76 tested positive; Uttar Pradesh - 569 (most in quarantine); Haryana- 503 (all traced & quarantined); Himachal Pradesh - 157 (All traced & quarantined); Madhya Pradesh - 107 (trace ongoing), Chattisgarh - 101, Bihar -81, West Bengal -71, Assam -100 - (67 still in Delhi, others quarantined, 1 positive); Arunachal Pradesh -1. Currently, India's COVID-19 tally is at 3374 with 77 deaths.

