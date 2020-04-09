Health Ministry Issues 'containment Plan' For JJ Clusters & Slums To Tackle COVID-19

Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has drafted a complete containment plan for Jhuggi-Jhopdi clusters/slums to tackle the Coronavirus pandemic. Mumbai's Dharavi slum has emerged as one of the hotspots for the transmission of coronavirus. The Central government has opined that communities with inadequate shelter and overcrowding are at high risk in the transmission of diseases with epidemic potential.

Strict advisory for residents of JJ slums

Hence, the government stated that unauthorized colonies and jhuggi-jhopdi clusters pose a serious problem. The 'containment plan' will be put in place if any positive case is detected in the locality and the local authorities are required to cooperate with the health authorities. Health ministry has strictly instructed the residents of JJ clusters/slums to follow social distancing, no out-door activities are to be allowed, no mass gatherings and elderly people to stay indoors.

"If residents of JJ clusters/slums have any contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19, then they need to get home quarantine for 14 days. If they develop fever, cough, running nose, difficulty in breathing, they have to immediately inform the local representatives/ward members for further assistance with regard to testing, medical care which will be provided by health department free of cost at identified hospitals. The patient will be transported using ambulance services," news agency ANI said quoting an official.

"Details of all the persons who had close contact with the suspected case shall be shared with concerned health officials and have to be subjected to home quarantine for observation," he added. It has been advised to the representatives/ward members that common areas in JJ clusters/slum-like toilets, water supply areas and surfaces which are majorly touched by residents to be disinfected.

"They have to ensure the cleaning of toilets frequently. Local authorities have to prevent crowding around public amenities such as toilets, drinking water sources, ration shops. However, people waiting in these areas should maintain a distance of 1m and face away from each other and refrain from touching their eyes, nose and mouth," said the Health Ministry Official.

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus rose to 149 and the number of cases climbed to 5, 274 in the country on Wednesday, registering an increase of 485 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

(With agency inputs)