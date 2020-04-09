'Decision On Lockdown After Discussion With PM Modi On April 11': Goa CM Sawant

Should India lift Coronavirus lockdown on April 14? While it is being widely speculated that an extension of about two weeks is under consideration, Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said that decision regarding the same will be taken after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with the Chief Ministers of all the states on April 11.

'Decision on lockdown after CMs meeting with PM Modi'

Speaking to news agency ANI after a meeting of Goa Cabinet, Sawant said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have a video conference on April 11. Decisions regarding the lockdown will be taken after it."

He also said that 30% of salaries of all Goa BJP MLAs for a year will go towards COVID-19 state fund. The Chief Minister said that a person who had returned from the US and died in Panaji on Wednesday tested negative for COVID-19. "He was admitted as a suspected COVID-19 patient. Three tests were conducted at GMCH and one at NIV Pune, which has come negative," he said.

He said that rapid testing machines have been made available at three places. Sawant said that the condition of all Coronavirus positive patients is stable and improving. "Everyone should cooperate in the door-to-door survey. Those who are home quarantined, their houses will not be visited. Those who are going for the survey will be given all the precaution equipment. Some people are unnecessarily trying to play politics over this issue," the Chief Minister said.

"Anyone who wants to remain in private quarantine centres, they can stay there by paying. We have tied up with some hotels for the same," he said. Sawant said that rice distribution under PM Garib Kalyan Yojana has begun from Wednesday. "BPL and priority cardholders will get free of cost rice and wheat," he said. The Chief Minister said that the harvesting season has started. "There are 19 harvesters, we need not bring labourers from outside for harvesting," he said.

One of seven Coronavirus patients undergoing treatment in Goa was declared as cured by health officials on Wednesday. He tested negative for infection in his last two tests, they said. Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said the patient was now fit for discharge. As per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, so far the total number of positive cases in the country is 5,274 and there have been 149 deaths due to COVID-19

(With ANI inputs)