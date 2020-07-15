Mumbai Rains Forecast: Heavy Rains To Continue Till July 16; Month's Average Crossed

Mumbai city and its suburbs will continue to receive 'very heavy rainfall' for the next 24 hours, according to the latest weather prediction by Skymet. After July 16, on and off rain and thundershowers will continue over the metropolitan city with few occasional intense spells. The intensity of rain will decrease on July 17 however the Mumbai weather will not go completely dry, Skymet informed. The city is also expected to experience a 3.28 metre High Tide at 7:02 PM on Wednesday.

Mumbai Rains Forecast

We expect heavy to very heavy rains to continue over #Mumbai and suburbs until tomorrow July 16. Thereafter, the intensity of rain will decrease but Mumbai weather will not go completely dry.#MumbaiRains #Monsoon2020 @MumbaiRainApp https://t.co/nGV7h8Xrb7 — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) July 15, 2020

Mumbai surpasses monthly rain average

Mumbai has surpassed its monthly rain average of 840.7 mm in the first half of July, with a total of 849 mm rain in the month of July as of now. In the last 24 hours, Santacruz received 97 mm of rain. Heavy to very showers were reported over many other parts of Mumbai as well leading to waterlogging and traffic jams, Skymet said in its post on social media.

BMC asks citizens to take precautions

Referring to the Indian metrological department's (IMD) weather update the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also warned the citizens of the incessant rains in the city. It said citizens need to follow all necessary precautions like staying away from the shore and not venture into waterlogged areas.

The Mumbai Police also asked the locals not to venture out as the IMD has issued an orange alert forecasting heavy to very heavy rains in Mumbai for Wednesday and Thursday. "Mumbaikars are requested to not venture out unless absolutely necessary, stay away from the shore and waterlogged areas & take all precautions.", the Mumbai police said.

