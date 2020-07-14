Mumbai's Recovery Rate Climbs To 70% Even As City's COVID-19 Tally Surges To 94,863

With 969 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Mumbai on Tuesday, July 14, the city's COVID-19 tally surged to 94,863. At present, there are 22,828 active COVID-19 cases in the city. The number of recovered soared to 66,633 after 1011 patients were discharged in the day. Meanwhile, 70 COVID-19 deaths were reported on Tuesday, propelling Mumbai's fatality toll to 5,402. 56 of the aforesaid deceased had co-morbidities.

4,01,741 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in various laboratories across Mumbai till July 13. The number of COVID-19 cases in the city grew at a rate of 1.34% from July 7-July 13. As of July 13, 5964 CCC2 beds out of the total capacity of 23,945 beds are occupied. The number of oxygen beds, ventilator beds, and ICU beds in Mumbai stands at 11247, 1053, and 1737 respectively.

5,87,752 senior citizens have been surveyed for SpO2 in 35,54,456 houses so far. 2475 senior citizens have been given treatment or referred to hospitals. The patient doubling rate in the city is 52 days. Meanwhile, the recovery rate of the Mumbai district is 70%.

COVID-19 crisis in India

Currently, there are 9,06,752 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 5,71,460 patients have been discharged while 23,727 fatalities have been reported. The number of people in India who have recovered from COVID-19 is around 1.8 times the number of active cases. In many states, the number of daily discharges from hospitals is more than that of daily admissions. Moreover, 86% of total active COVID-19 cases are confined to just 10 states, while 50% of active cases are in two states.

At present, 20 states and Union Territories have a higher COVID-19 recovery rate than the national average. The number of COVID-19 cases per million population in India is amongst the lowest in the world. As per the Health Ministry, 22 states are conducting more than 140 COVID-19 tests per million population. It mentioned that India's fatality rate of 2.6% is significantly lower than the global fatality rate.

