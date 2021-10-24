Himachal Pradesh: Snowfall In Lahaul-Spiti Causes Difficulty For Locals, Tourists Stranded

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that snow fell in several regions of the Lahaul and Spiti district which led to the Manali-Leh highway being blocked for regular traffic on Sunday. A few days ago, on Thursday, 80 people were stranded in the Lahaul-Spiti district owing to poor weather, according to a disaster management official.

The official stated that heavy snowfall trapped around 170 people in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district last week. At Sumdo in the Spiti subdivision, he stated that one HRTC bus and roughly 30 automobiles carrying about 150 people were trapped. He also claimed that they were safe and that Dogra Scouts Samdo was taking care of their boarding and accommodation needs.

11 stranded in Batal on Gramphu-Kaza road

According to the official, 11 individuals were stranded in Batal on the Gramphu-Kaza highway. In addition, he stated that fresh snowfall had stranded nine people in Shinkula on the Darcha-Shirnkula road. Batal and Shinkula police units have been deployed to assist the trapped people. The official claims that they are resting at the PWD rest house and the Chacha-Chachi Ka Dhabha in Batal. On Friday, he added that a plan has been devised to transport them to safer locations.

Sissu Valley, on the other hand, has received three to four inches of snow, Tandi two inches, and the district headquarters of Keylong one to two inches, with snowfall continuing in the Udaipur region. Apart from that, all vehicle traffic on the Manali-Leh highway has been halted beyond Keylong, according to the local report. As a result of the recent snowfall, the Valley's roads have become slippery. Heavy snowfall has begun in Losar and Kaza areas, including Kunzum Pass, and in the Kaza sub-division as well. Tourists and locals have been urged not to approach the peak unnecessarily till the weather returns to normal, according to Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg.

Kullu's high peaks witnesses snowfall

Kullu's high peaks have been witnessing snowfall as well and rains in the lower areas. According to the local report, snowfall has begun in all of the district's hills, including Chandrakhani, Hanuman Tibba, Bhrigu Tung, Anjani Mahadev, Indra Fort, Rudranag, Kheerganga, Jalodipas, Sreulsar and Vasleu Jot.

(With Inputs from ANI & PTI)

