Army Officer Sripada Sriram Sets World Record By Cycling From Leh To Manali Under 35 Hours

Lieutenant Colonel Sripada Sriram has set a new world record for the ‘Fastest Solo Cycling (Men) from Leh to Manali on 26 Sep 2021. Indian Army Officer Lt. Sripada Sriram serves under the Strategic Strikers Division of the 1 Strike Corps, Mathura. The event was a part of the celebrations of Swarnim Vijay Varsh to commemorate the occasion of 195th Gunners’ Day.

Indian Army office covers Leh- Manali in 34 hrs and 54 mins

Lt. Col. Sripada Sriram made India proud when he cycled from Leh to Manali in a record time of 34 hrs and 54 mins. This achievement of Sriram has earned him a lot of praise and more importantly, he has gone ahead and set a world record for the ‘Fastest Solo Cycling' in the men's category.

Lt. Col. Sripada Sriram started off from Leh at 4 am on Saturday and covered a total distance of 472 kilometres. This feat included a total elevation gain of approximately 8000 metres. The event was a part of the celebrations of Swarnim Vijay Varsh to mark the 50th anniversary of India's victory against Pakistan in the 1971 war.

Indo-Pak war: 1971

The Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 was a military confrontation between India and Pakistan that occurred during the Bangladesh Liberation War in East Pakistan from 3 December 1971 to 16 December 1971. The war commenced with Operation Chengiz Khan's aerial strikes on 11 Indian air stations. This altercation led to the commencement of hostilities with Pakistan and Indian entry into the war for independence in East Pakistan on the side of Bengali nationalist forces.

The war which spanned over a period of 13 days, is considered to be one of the shortest wars in history. This also becomes a part of the nine-month-long Bangladesh Liberation War. During the conflict, Indian and Pakistani militaries simultaneously clashed on the eastern and western fronts.

The war came to an end after the Eastern Command of the Pakistan military signed the Instrument of Surrender on the 16th of December 1971 in Dhaka, marking the formation of East Pakistan as the new nation of Bangladesh.

Image Credits - Republic World