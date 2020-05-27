Horse Coming From Red Zone In Kashmir Sent Into Home Quarantine In Jammu's Rajouri

At a time when the deadly COVID-19 outbreak has taken over the world, the authorities in Rajouri district of Jammu have sent a horse to home quarantine. The horse has been quarantined for a period of four weeks after the owner along with the horse reached Rajouri from the valley.

Officials of police on Tuesday late evening received information that a man is returning from Kashmir Valley through Mughal road and is also bringing his horse with him. A team of Police took the man into custody after which he was taken into the medical screening centre.

The authorities were in a fix to decide about the horse and decided to rope in the veterinary experts to get their views on the horse coming from Kashmir.

“On consultation, majority of the veterinary experts were of the view that horse doesn’t pose any threat as it is not a potential carrier of Coronavirus as there has been no case of animal of human transmission of the virus came into being. But as a precautionary measure, the authorities in Rajouri district of Jammu decided to send the horse to home quarantine.

The administration soon after taking the medical opinion, conducted the medical screening for body temperature of the horse after which it was handed over to other members of the family and they have been asked to ensure that preventive measures of all kinds are followed while dealing with the animal.

Till date, 91 new positive cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), 54 from Jammu division and 37 from Kashmir division, have been reported thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 1759.

Out of 1759 positive cases, 902 are Active Positive, 833 have recovered and 24 have died; 03 in Jammu division and 21 in Kashmir division. O of 140,962 test results available, 139,203 samples have been tested as negative till May 26, 2020.

Till date, 142,901 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which included 32,714 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 62 in Hospital Quarantine, 902 in hospital isolation and 33573 under home surveillance. Besides, 75626 persons have completed their surveillance period.

