NGOs In Kashmir Valley Join Hands To Feed Stray Dogs Amid Lockdown; Thousands Fed

The volunteers of various NGOs in Kashmir have taken up the responsibility to feed a large number of stray dogs during the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown. For the last two weeks, members of two NGOs - Healing Pat and Welfare For Kashmir Animals - are working together to feed at least 1000 dogs every day in Srinagar city and Kashmir.

The lockdown has made it difficult for strays to find food as restaurants have closed down and locals who used to feed them are bound to stay indoors due to the risk of Coronavirus. The two NGOs have tied up with a chicken shop, meat vendors and local pet shops to arrange meals for stray canines.

"Healing Pat, it's an NGO, we mainly focus on rescuing horses, cows, and dogs. Stray dogs were mainly dependant on scraps and people who used to visit and feed them. As it is a lockdown, we have collaborated with Kashmir Animal Welfare to cover all the major areas where street dogs' population is more. We have also tied up with meat vendors, chicken shops and dog feed shops. We mix up dog food like pedigree in chicken to feed dogs. It may not be complete nutrition for them but it could at least reduce their hunger," said Dawood Ahmad, head of Healing Pat.

Nighat Jan, a volunteer said that he loves feeding dogs. Highlighting the deplorable situation of animals during the lockdown, he said it is our moral responsibility to look after them.

(With inputs from ANI)