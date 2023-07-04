How A Pakistani Woman & Her 4 Kids Snuck Into India To Live With Lover She Met On PUBG

Seema Ghulam Haider, a woman from Pakistan, had entered India illegally to be with her love interest named Sachin whom she met on the gaming app PUBG. This incident has raised big question marks over how a Pakistani woman along with her children managed to intrude into Indian territory via Nepal. Having got a hold of her, the Rabupura Police on Tuesday provided complete information about this mysterious woman.

Pakistani woman enters India illegally to be with man she met on PUBG

Both Sachin and Seema Ghulam Haider along with her four children had escaped from Uttar Pradesh's Rabupura to Haryana's Bahadurgarh where eventually they were traced and subsequently arrested under relevant sections.

As per law enforcement officials, Sachin got in touch with the Pakistani woman through PUBG way back in 2019. In 2023, the two decided to meet each other and then move to India where they would stay together in Greater Noida.

Seema Haider's husband Ghulam Haider works in Saudi Arabia since 2019 in the business of tiles.

Seema moved from Saudi Arabia to Sharjah and from Sharjah to Nepal where she first met Sachin. Later, she along with her four children came to India from Nepal via bus in order to stay with him.

Sachin's father Netrapal has also been arrested by Rabupura Police for helping the couple in this act. The sections under which all three have been charged are 120-B (Whoever is a party to a criminal conspiracy other than a criminal conspiracy), 34 (Criminal acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 3/4/5 of the Passport Act.

"As of now, it seems to be the case of this woman illegally coming and staying in India and she was helped in doing so by Sachin and his father. We have however also got in touch with other agencies that are also looking into the matter," Saad Miyan Khan DCP, Greater Noida told Republic.

The officials of Noida Police also mentioned that following the arrest of Seema, her children will be under the protection of the Noida Government and in the coming days they will be safely returned to their father. After the arrest, Seema did not express any regrets about her entire act. She has denied the claims of being a Pakistani spy.

