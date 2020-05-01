Hyderabad Cops Get Relief From Heat; CP Hands Out Thermoses For Hydration Amid Covid Duty

To help police officers working across the clock in the heat amid the COVID-19 crisis, Hyderabad Police Commissioner, Anjani Kumar on Thursday distributed steel Thermoses to police personnel at different places in the city.

Hyderabad CP moves in Mobile Command Control vehicle

The city Police Commissioner moved in a Mobile Command Control vehicle, in order to distribute the bottles at different places. "Today I have distributed the Thermos steel bottles to police personnel at Police Pickets i.e. Liberty, Narayanguda, RTC X Road, Musheerabad, moving in the Mobile Command Control Centre vehicle," said Kumar.

"We provided the Thermo steel water kits to the police at the check posts. The city is under lockdown since the last month. During the lockdown, each constable officer is working 24 hours a day in this heat," he added.

There are over 100 containment zones in the city so far. P.Vishwa Prasad, IPS Jt.CP. Central Zone, Gajarao Bhopal, IPS, DCP Head office, Biksham Reddy, ACP ABids, CH. Srinivas, ACP CTC Head office, and other officers attended the program which was conducted mainly to ensure that all the police personnel working day and night do not face problems amid lockdown in this heat.

After witnessing a decline in COVID-19 cases for several days, Telangana saw a sudden rise in positive cases on Thursday with 22 fresh cases being reported, alongside three deaths, as Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao called for intensifying steps to check the spread of infection.

An official release said on Thursday night that the three people died due to COVID-19 and other health problems. With this, the death toll has gone up to 28. The number of positive cases reported in the state (till date) surged to 1038 after the detection of 22 fresh cases.

(With agency inputs)