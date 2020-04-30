Mother Sends Son To Buy Groceries, He Returns With Wife; Netizens Sniff Bollywood Script

Amid the Coronavirus crisis, a man in UP's Sahibabad gave his mother a very unpleasant shock during the lockdown. On Wednesday, even the district police were surprised when a mother came to the police station complaining that she had sent her son to buy groceries but he returned with his wife.

'I am not ready to accept this marriage'

"I had sent my son to do the grocery shopping today, but when he returned, he came back with his wife. I am not ready to accept this marriage," said the teary-eyed mother.

Speaking about the marriage, Guddu, 26-year-old groom, said, "I got married to Savita two months ago at an Arya Samaj Mandir in Haridwar. However, we could not get the marriage certificate at that time due to lack of witnesses. I had decided to visit Haridwar again for my marriage certificate but could not do so as the lockdown was imposed."

Mother sent son to buy grocery, he returned with a bride. Mom didn’t allow them to enter the house, took them to police station. Couple has no proof that they got married. The priest who got them married told them he can give a certificate only after the lockdown. 😀#UP ki batein pic.twitter.com/MPQG1MQaQY — Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) April 29, 2020

In the video of the incident shared by ANI Editor Smita Prakash, the man's mother can be seen sitting on a chair within the premises of the police station while the bride is standing at a distance. Meanwhile, netizens had a fun time amid the crisis and most of them hoped for a "happy ending" for the couple. Others also suggested that this can be turned into a Bollywood movie as well.

Here are a few of the reactions:

I smell a @RajkummarRao or an @ayushmannk movie in here somewhere. — 😷 Sanitize & Chill 😷 (@k0ol1) April 29, 2020

Priyadarashan's next movie plot — The Zucker Doctor (@DoctorLFC) April 29, 2020

Live Ekta Kapoor show....family melodrama😂😂😂 — Newbie🔰 (@americandesi8) April 29, 2020

akshay kumar ko is par movie banana chahiye .. kirana dukan ek prem katha — Rahul Vishi Ⓥ (@RahulVishi) April 29, 2020

I am going to buy grocery tomorrow. — Virat 10.0 🚩 (@Viratweet) April 29, 2020

@akshaykumar Looking at this news and waiting for producer's call for the movie. pic.twitter.com/TSCFDrMfwS — Deval Ranch (@DEVAL51) April 29, 2020

Ekta kapoor types lockdown ka twist bhi mil gaya... — Prashanth S (@Prashanths05) April 29, 2020

"After returning from Haridwar, Savita stayed at a rented accommodation in Delhi. However, today I decided to bring her to my mother's house as she was told to leave the rented accommodation due to lockdown," said Guddu.

Giving a solution to the family feud, the Sahibabad Police have asked Savita's house owner in Delhi to let the couple stay there during the lockdown period.

(With ANI inputs)

