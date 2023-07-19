Hyderabad Police Solves Theft Case Worth Rs. 5 Cr, Nepalese Burglary Gang Arrested

In a major crackdown, the Hyderabad City police arrested a gang of burglars hailing from Nepal for looting a house in Secunderabad. Police seized stolen items including Rs. 41,60,410 cash, diamonds, gold, silver items worth Rs 5 crores.

According to the police, the arrest was made on Tuesday over the complaint filed by a businessperson and a resident of Om Towers in Secunderabad. The main accused Shankar Maan Singh alias Kamal working as a security guard at the same apartments. The incident had happened on July 9. Accused was residing in a room along with his wife Parvathi and son Vikas Saud who are also co accused in the case. Based on credible inputs, a team of police intercepted the burglars on July 18. The police proceeded to the location and apprehended the accused Lal Singh Thappa, Vishal Saud, Vikas Saud, Brijesh and Barsha Nath. After interrogation, they confessed to have committed this offence. The police then apprehended another accused Mohan Saud from the Yashoda Hospital and his confession was recorded.

Police said that the complainant identified as Rahul Goel, a resident at Om Towers Apartment runs a business of iron and steel. The probe revealed that Shankar Maan Singh observed the movements of Goel family members. Unpon knowing that they are a wealthy family, he planned to loot the house to lead a lavish life in Nepal. He discussed about his plan with the other accused. On the night of July 9, when the complainant along with his family members was away from home, the gang executed their plan by breaking open the lock of the main door.

"After committing the offence, all the accused shared the stolen properties among themselves. They threw some empty jewellery boxes in the room of Shankar Maan Singh. The offenders escaped to Pune in a private bus from Kukatpally and also switched off their phones. Upon receiving the complaint, team verified CCTV cameras and ascertained the information about the movement of the accused persons. On July 13, the accused Shankar Maan Singh, Parvathi and Sunil Chowdary were intercepted by the SSB at Barshola Check Post. The police team reached Barshola Check Post in the morning on July 14 and took them into custody. Their confessions were recorded and police seized the stolen diamonds, gold and silver items from them.

The accused told the police officials that on July 11, while they were on the way to Nepal, they had dinner just before Jhansi at a dhaba. As they were in a hurry to escape, while boarding the bus, Mohan Saud fell on the footpath and sustained severe injury on the knee of his right leg. He neglected the injury and his health deteriorated. He could not go further and was shifted to Hyderabad for treatment. His team took shelter in the house of accused Lal Singh Thappa in Hyderabad. The accused Vinod Kumar, a Taxi driver has also been apprehended for being an accomplice and helping them in crossing the border. Later, the three accused were brought to Hyderabad on Transit Warrants.

The accused Bharath Bista, Bharathi Saud, and Pooja Saud are absconding. All the arrested accused will be produced before court in Secunderabad for judicial remand.