Hyderabad Police Wear COVID-shaped Helmets, Shields To Raise Awareness Among People

In a bid to spread awareness about the deadly Coronavirus amid the lockdown in Hyderabad, police officers came up with a unique way as they were spotted wearing Coronavirus-shaped helmets while patrolling the streets. According to the authorities, the act is intended to raise awareness about the dangerous illness and the importance of taking safeguards against it. Every day, between 7,000 and 8,000 complaints are filed against people who broke the lockdown protocols that were imposed earlier this month, said reports.

Police wear COVID-shaped helmet

The police have assessed the implementation of the lockdown in Mahedipatnam's West Zone at the market check station, according to Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar. As part of the inspection, police officials wore helmets representing the virus.

Kumar said, "The benefits of the lockdown can only be achieved with the cooperation of the people. 99% of the city's population was following lockdown guidelines. The lockdown is being implemented on strong grounds for the past 15 days and police are on 24x7 duty at 180 check-posts across the city. On a daily basis, nearly about 7,000 to 8,000 violation cases are being registered against the violators. About 6,000 to 7,000 vehicles are being seized."

Hyderabad City Police on its official Facebook handle wrote, "The lockdown has been running efficiently with the cooperation of the people for the last 10 days. So the Coronavirus has been on the decline for a few days now. Thanks to the people on this occasion. Some people come up the road with two-wheelers and four-wheelers without any need for them. More than 5,000 vehicles have been seized so far. More than 7,000 cases booked against lockdown violators. The public is requested to cooperate with the police, the 14 thousand police for the safety of the people they are working 24 hours a day." (Sic.)

Hyderabad Police run an awareness campaign

The post read, "The Hyderabad City Police is working hard and it is the responsibility of citizens to stay at their homes and requested them not to come outside unnecessarily. It is informed that all the restrictions are implemented for the benefit and safety of society. Sri DS Chauhan IPS Addl.CP L & amp; O, Hyderabad and Sri.P.Vishwa Prasad IPS Jt CP Central zone and other officers attended the program."

Kumar also urged residents to work with the police and adhere to all lockdown regulations. In view of the escalating Coronavirus cases, a state-wide lockdown was announced on May 12 with relaxations from 6 am to 10 am. It will be in place until the 30th of May. The state health department reported on Saturday that 3,527 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total active caseload to 37,793.

Picture Credit: @hydcitypolice/Twiiter