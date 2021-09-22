IMD Predicts Light To Moderate Rainfall In Delhi-NCR Today; Issues Orange Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather warning for Wednesday in Delhi, with the possibility of flooding and traffic congestion. The IMD published a list of regions where rain is forecasted on Wednesday on their Twitter account. Along with Delhi, thunderstorms with considerable rain are also predicted in various parts of the National Capital Region (NCR). Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain may occur over and near isolated sites in Delhi, NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station), Kaithal, Narwana, Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Barwala, Jind, Panipat, Hissar, and Gohana, the IMD stated in a tweet on Wednesday morning.

It is also anticipated to rain on Wednesday morning in Gannaur, Hansi, Sonipat, Hodal (Haryana), Bijnaur, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Amroha, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, In a tweet sent early morning on Wednesday, the IMD indicated that thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would hit Safdarjung, Vasant Kunj, and Palam. Rain is forecasted in Ghaziabad, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, and Greater Noida in the NCR. IMD's latest tweet says light to moderate rain is expected in the NCR region.

IMD issues orange alert for wednesday and yellow alert for thursday

An "orange" alert has been issued for Wednesday, and a "yellow" alert has been issued for Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday. It has issued a "green" alert on Friday. The IMD uses four colour codes: "green" indicates that all is well, "yellow" indicates that the weather is severely bad and that it may worsen, causing disruptions in daily activities, an "orange" alert is issued as a warning for extremely bad weather with the potential for commute disruptions, road and drain closures, and power outages, and "red" indicates that the weather is extremely bad.

Delhi rains this week and air quality

Rain created waterlogging and traffic jams in a few parts of Delhi on Tuesday, September 21. Up to 5.30 p.m., the Safdarjung Observatory recorded 3.6 mm of rain. Between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m., Lodhi Road, the Ridge area, Noida, and Pitampura received 1 mm, 17.6 mm, 2 mm, and 7 mm of rain, respectively. The Safdarjung observatory, which is regarded as the official marker for the city, has received 1161.1 mm of rain this season, according to the IMD. In 1975, it received 1,155.6 mm of rain, compared to 1190.9 mm in 1964. The all-time record for rainfall is 1,420.3 mm, set in 1933. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, air quality remained in the ‘satisfactory' category on Tuesday, with an overall air quality index (AQI) rating of 83. Despite the rain, air quality is predicted to remain at the ‘satisfactory' level in the following days, according to SAFAR, a government air forecasting authority.

