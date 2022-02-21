In Bengaluru, Prohibitory Orders Extended For 2 Weeks As Hijab Row Continues To Escalate

Taking cognizance of the fact that the hijab controversy is still alive in parts of Karnataka, CM Basavaraj Bommai-led state government on Monday extended prohibitory orders in Bengaluru city for another two weeks. In an official release, the state police announced that as part of the prohibitory orders, restriction continues on any gatherings, agitation, or protest of any type around Schools, PU Colleges, Degree Colleges or other similar educational institutions in Bengaluru city.

"In exercise of the powers conferred u/c 144(1) Cr.PC of 1973, I, Kamal Pant, IPS, Commissioner of Police and Additional District Magistrate, Bengaluru City, hereby prohibit any gathering agitation or protest of any type within the area of 200 mtr radius from the gate (s) of the schools, PU colleges, Degree Colleges or other similar educational Institutions in Bengaluru City for an extended period of two weeks 1.e. up to 8-3-2022," the release read.

Religious symbols barred in educational institutions

As the Karnataka High Court continues to hear the many petitions filed before it for hijab in educational institutions, an interim order was passed on February 10. In its detailed interim order, the HC restrained all the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarfs, hijab, religious flags regardless of their religion or faith inside the classrooms until its next hearing on the matter.

Thereafter, the Karnataka government issued a circular directing all educational institutes where uniform is prescribed by the Development Committees to not allow hijabs, saffron shawls and religious symbols in classrooms. The circular issued by the state's Minority Welfare Department said, "We request the state government and all their stakeholders to reopen the educational institutions and allow the students to return to the classes at the earliest. Pending consideration of all these petitions, we restrain all the students regardless of their religion or faith from wearing saffron shawls (Bhagwa), scarfs, hijab, religious flags or the like within the classroom, until further orders."

Hijab Row in Karnataka

The controversy erupted when Udupi's Kundapur PU College's principal Rudra Gowda, in December 2021, issued a circular, preventing students from wearing hijabs in classrooms, claiming it was to ensure uniformity. This decision led to uproar, with Hijab-clad female students and students wearing headscarves being stopped from attending college. Protests then began not just in Udupi but also in the nearby districts, forcing the state government to shut down schools and colleges. After witnessing a brief closure due to protests, schools in Karnataka have reopened on February 14, and degree and diploma colleges reopened on February 16.