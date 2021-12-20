In Chhattisgarh, Dog Saves Life Of Newborn Girl Child After Parents Abandon Her

A dog saved the life of a newborn girl child in the Saristal village of Mungeli town in Chhattisgarh after the baby was abandoned by her parents in an isolated area. The baby was left without any clothing and with the umbilical cord still attached. Soon, the villagers came to know about the newborn and found the girl child without any injuries, as per the local reports. The local police were contacted, who came to provide the assistance.

The news sparked outrage on social media as, Jeev Aashraya, which is an NGO, who help in rescuing animals shared the news on its Facebook page, with three images of the newborn. Along with the images, it wrote the caption, "Million times better than human. hard to believe the event in Mungeli, Chhattisgarh, the parents threw the newborn, there was another mother in the form of a dog nearby. When the villagers found the girl in the morning, there was not even a single scratch on her! Do they even understand the difference between innocent humanity and cruelty?"

IPS officer, Dipanshu Kabra also voiced his opinion on the situation. He went to the microblogging site Twitter and stated that he was irritated after reading the news. He further announced that the cops took the girl to the hospital, and the situation is being investigated. He also told the parents that if they have thoughts of discriminating between son and daughter, they are not suitable for being parents. The IPS officer also stated that the perpetrators must face harsh legal consequences. He urged people to stop committing such acts, abandon conventional thinking, and see sons and daughters as equals.

खबर पढ़कर मन व्यथित हो गया.

बच्ची को पुलिस ने अस्पताल पहुंचा दिया है, मामले की छानबीन जारी है.

यदि आप बेटा-बेटी में भेद-भाव की सोच से ग्रस्त हैं तो आप अभिभावक बनने लायक नहीं हैं.

दोषियों को कानून के तहत सख्त सजा मिले. ऐसे पाप रोकें, दकियानूसी सोच त्यागें, बेटा-बेटी एक समान मानें. pic.twitter.com/JDD5tQExSu — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) December 19, 2021

People asked for adoption

People on social media, law enforcement officials and villagers have asked for stern action against the baby's family. They also stated that the baby should not be given to the family who could abuse the child. People asked for permission to adopt the little child. One Facebook user wrote, "Give more details so that those who are interested can adopt this little angel." Another man asked for the details so that he can adopt the girl.

सर इस बच्ची को में गोद ले लूंगा प्रयास कीजिए क्योंकि मेरे बच्चे नहीं है। — SURAJ KUMAR (@SurajK2011) December 20, 2021

