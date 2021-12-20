The coal crisis in the country has sparked several problems including a power tussle between two states. Rajasthan entered a new phase of a power struggle as the former has begun to face major coal shortages. Following this, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has now written to Congress President Sonia Gandhi demanding faster action in Chhattisgarh's power projects and coal production.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has now turned to the party leadership demanding speeding up the state-level mining clearances for starting production of coal from blocks in Chattisgarh. The Rajasthan CM went to Sonia Gandhi after the other Congress-led state took no decision regarding the allotment to its power projects which was bound to help Rajasthan's power crisis.

In a letter to the party president sent last week, Gehlot noted that the delay in mining clearances for the Parsa coal block from the Chattisgarh government was causing a power problem for the state. He noted that the delay could leave 4,340-megawatt generation capacity in Rajasthan stranded as the mineable reserves of two mines are expected to be exhausted soon. According to calculations, the two mines that are fuelling Rajasthan’s power plants since 2013, may get exhausted by the end of this month.

The literal power struggle between the two Congress-ruled states started earlier this month after Rajasthan suffered widespread blackouts due to fuel shortages at its power stations. The state which has been facing power problems in recent months, also knocked at the Centre's doors complaining about the Chhattisgarh government for not starting two coal blocks.

It had said that the delay in its plans was causing problems as the state was looking to raise production from the two mines. The state had contacted the coal ministry demanding intervention in the matter.

Union Coal Secy assures Rajasthan of ample coal supply

Earlier last month, Union Coal Secretary Anil Jain had assured that the Centre would ensure there was no shortage of coal for thermal power plants of Rajasthan. He had said that arrangements would be made to bring a maximum number of coal rakes to the state from other states, by rail and road.

Jain, who was speaking at a high-level meeting of the concerned departments and institutions with Additional Chief Secretary (Energy) at Vidyut Bhawan Subodh Agrawal, had promised enough power to Rajasthan. He had also noted that the emphasis lies on local mines to increase their demand as coal in the international market have high cost.

