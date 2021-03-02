In Haryana, 54 students of Sainik School test Covid-19 positive, hostel sealed

A total of 54 students of the Sainik School hostel at Kunjpura in Karnal have tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. The medical teams have been sent for the treatment of the students. Also, the hostel has been marked as a containment zone in Haryana. The classes and other academic activities have been suspended for the time being.

54 students of a school hostel test Covid positive

Yogesh Kumar Sharma, Civil Surgeon, Karnal, in a statement said, "54 students of a school hostel have tested positive for Covid-19 in Karnal, Haryana. Our medical teams have reached the spot and the hostel is being marked as a containment zone." Sharma informed that the "three students of Sainik School Kunjpura had tested positive for the virus on Monday following which the health department took samples of 390 students and staff members of the school for testing."

Haryana reopens regular classes from February 24

The schools were reopened for students of Haryana for regular classes of 3rd to 5th standard on February 24. However, for classes 1 and 2, the authorities were directed to reopen the regular classes from March 1. The schools were permitted almost after a year for regular classes as schools across the country were closed due to the coronavirus lockdown. While permitting the schools to run physical classes, the Haryana government issued the guideline and standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to Covid-19. The parents of the students were also asked to sign and submit a consent letter to the respective schools before sending their kids for studies.

Observing the continuous surge in the positive cases in the state, Haryana's Additional chief secretary (ACS), health, Rajeev Arora on Monday said, "The health department tested over 1.15 lakh individuals last week. So, our sampling rate continues to be good. In fact, we are testing over one lakh persons even when the infection is going down."

According to the health department, the Covid-19 death toll in Haryana rose to 3,050 on Monday with two more fatalities, while 166 new cases pushed the infection count to 2,70,950. The number of active cases in the state is 1,288 while as many as 2,66,612 people have recovered so far.

(With inputs from agencies)

